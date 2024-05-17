Mexico’s only tall ship makes port in San Diego

The ARM Cuauhtémoc Sail Training Ship is now dockside at the B Street Pier and open for tours. The tall ship is a period-correct replica built in 1982 for the Mexican Navy.

Since its commissioning, the ship has visited 228 ports in 73 countries, helping to train Mexican sailors and sharing the goodwill of the Mexican people.

Named for the last Aztec emperor, Cuauhtémoc, the ship and its crew of 261 made its first stop in San Diego while on a tricontinental training cruise.

Captain Victor Molino Pérez says his ship represents more than the Mexican navy.

“This vessel is not only representative of our institution, the Mexican Navy, but of an entire Mexican people,” Molino said in Spanish.

The Mexican Consul General in San Diego, Alicia Kerber Palma, said the ship’s mission is one in contrast to what is too often at the forefront of our turbulent world.

“You can see many conflicts all around the world. Having this boat giving the message of good faith of peace of collaboration is very important, and Mexico is a country that always talked in favor of peace,” she said.

But this is more than a diplomatic mission for some of those dockside. It’s a kind of homecoming. San Diegan Silvestre Garcia hasn’t seen his brother, Rafiel, who is part of the ship's crew, for more than 20 years.

“I want to hug him. Too much time without seeing him. My heart is pounding,” Garcia said.

After more than 20 years, the brothers hugged dockside, together again for a few days despite borders, countries and conflicts. Before the Cuauhtémoc hoists sale and makes way for her next port.

You can visit and go on board the Cuauhtémoc through May 20th from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. free of charge; a gift from the Mexican Government.

The vessel will set sail on May 21 for Honolulu, and then continue its nautical journey to 13 ports in 10 countries, including Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and Tahiti.