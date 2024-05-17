What's in and how much is out for education in the revised California state budget?

Governor Gavin Newsom’s revised budget proposal for the new fiscal year closes the remaining $27.6 billion projected shortfall.

It included cuts in the state's education budget while protecting major programs for TK-12 and some for community colleges.

“He’s trying to keep education from having huge cuts," said Troy Flint, Communications Director of the California School Boards Association (CSBA).

The CSBA represents almost a thousand districts and county offices of education across the state. While Flint said he appreciated the Governor's efforts to save money, the association considered suing if some of the cutbacks for essential programs are approved.

Flint claimed the governor is manipulating the budget shortfall making it appear less by not claiming Proposition 98 money as educational funds. Prop 98 guarantees a minimum level of funding for education.

“The state is basically loaning money to itself to cover a debt that was incurred in previous years. Some people have compared it to basically a payday loan," Flint said.

Although California has prioritized expanding transitional kindergarten, the Governor’s latest revised budget still has cutbacks for early education.

It eliminates $550 million in funding for more buildings to house preschools, TK classrooms and full-day kindergarten programs. The proposal also cuts $60 million from the Golden State grant program that helps teachers pay for their credentialing classes if they commit to teaching on underserved campuses.

The May revision budget keeps $60 million for community college nursing programs to help relieve the state’s nursing shortage.

San Diego City College has a prestigious record in its associate's degree nursing program; an average of 99.5% of graduates pass the state-required licensing exam.

“We are needed, we are essential to provide care for the patients who deserve it," said Dometrives Armstrong, San Diego City College Associate Dean of Nursing.

At the moment, the San Diego Community College District is campaigning for a bill in the state legislature to allow the school to provide a four-year bachelor's degree in nursing.

Carlos Castillo / KPBS Teachers who had received pink slips protested before a San Diego School Board meeting, March 26, 2024, San Diego, Calif.

In the San Diego Unified School District, the news came Thursday that jobs have been spared for most teachers and administrative personnel scheduled to be laid off next year.

This agreement between the San Diego Education Association and the School Board will maintain stability on campuses at least through the end of the next school year.

“Our board is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring all students can reach their full potential. Despite a significant deficit, I am proud that through data-driven planning that prioritized children’s needs, we have developed a fiscally sound budget with limited impacts on our tremendous educators,” Board of Education President Shana Hazan said.

