Public Safety

College Area brush fire prompts road closures, evacuations ordered

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Contributors: Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:33 PM PDT
Updated October 31, 2024 at 2:56 PM PDT
A fire erupted near Montezuma Road on Oct. 31, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.
KPBS Staff
A fire erupted near Montezuma Road on Oct. 31, 2024 in San Diego, Calif.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A rapid moving fire sparked in the College Area off Fairmount & Montezuma Roads Thursday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue posted on X that several units were at the scene, and the canyon behind Lucille Drive in Talmadge and Alvarado Estates was burning.

According to SDFD spokeperson Jose Ysea, SDSU police and SDFD crews were evacuating homes above the canyon.

A mandatory evacuation order was put into place for the following area: south of Alvarado Canyon Road, west of Hewlett Drive, North of Monroe Avenue, east of Montezuma Road.

Hardy Elementary School was being evacuated to Viejas Arena. Officials said parents could use Canyon Crest to access the arena to pick up their children.

Montezuma Road is closed in both directions, the department tweeted.

SDSU said there was no immediate threat to campus.

Currently the fire is at 37 acres.

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
