College Area brush fire prompts road closures, evacuations ordered

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A rapid moving fire sparked in the College Area off Fairmount & Montezuma Roads Thursday afternoon.

San Diego Fire-Rescue posted on X that several units were at the scene, and the canyon behind Lucille Drive in Talmadge and Alvarado Estates was burning.

According to SDFD spokeperson Jose Ysea, SDSU police and SDFD crews were evacuating homes above the canyon.

A mandatory evacuation order was put into place for the following area: south of Alvarado Canyon Road, west of Hewlett Drive, North of Monroe Avenue, east of Montezuma Road.

Hardy Elementary School was being evacuated to Viejas Arena. Officials said parents could use Canyon Crest to access the arena to pick up their children.

Montezuma Road is closed in both directions, the department tweeted .

SDSU said there was no immediate threat to campus.

Currently the fire is at 37 acres.