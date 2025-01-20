Events honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in San Diego, county offices closed

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be celebrated in San Diego Monday with a series of community events on the annual holiday.

In Balboa Park, Alliance San Diego will host its 37th annual All Peoples Celebration, where community members can enjoy live music and dance performances.

The event's keynote speaker is John Kim, president and CEO of Catalyst California. Alliance San Diego will also recognize "two extraordinary San Diegans for their public service and unrelenting commitment to building the Beloved Community envisioned by Dr. King." The recognitions will be accompanied by presentations of the Leo Carillo Change Agent Award and the Ashley Walker Social Justice Award.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Balboa Park Activity Center at 2145 Park Blvd.

Also in Balboa Park will be the WorldBeat Cultural Center's 36th annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration at the Worldbeat Center at 2100 Park Blvd.

The free, all-ages event will feature a full slate of live musical performances, guest speakers, and craft vendors from noon until 6 p.m.

Along with Monday's events, other celebrations around the county honored Dr. King over the weekend, including the 43rd annual MLK Jr. Parade on Harbor Drive and the MLK Jr. 5K Run/Walk.

Those who missed on the weekend's celebrations will still have another chance next weekend with the 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Neighborhood Festival & Parade Celebration outside Valencia Park Elementary. Saturday's festival will include special performances, speakers, live music, a kids zone, health and wellness information, community resources, and more.

Outside of the festivities, numerous county offices and other county-owned facilities such as family resource centers, library branches, county public health clinics, and animal shelters will be closed Monday.

While county parks, campgrounds, and neighborhood parks will be open, the following locations will be closed: