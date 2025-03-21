SDSU Women's Basketball will take on LSU in NCAA Tournament Saturday

As of Friday, the SDSU women’s basketball team is the lone San Diego team still in the NCAA Tournament.

Four San Diego college basketball teams — SDSU Aztecs men's and women's and the UCSD Tritons men's and women's — punched their ticket to this year's tournaments for the first time in history.

Aztec women's basketball senior guard Meghan Fiso and freshman guard Kaelyn Hamilton told KPBS Midday Edition they have a lot to prove, but that's also their biggest strength against LSU.

"I think that we kind of have to prove everyone else wrong and ourselves right. So I think in that we kind of have an edge or maybe a little more grittiness, you know," Fiso said.

"I've been saying this a lot — that we have, like, nothing to lose but everything to gain. So, so excited for that," Hamilton said.

The last time the Aztec women’s basketball team made the tournament was in 2012. That also happens to be the last time they played LSU. That game ended with SDSU being knocked out of the tournament in first round, losing 56-64.

Katie Fox made the trip to Baton Rouge to cheer on the team.

"There's just a buzz in the air. There's a lot of pride," Fox said.

Fox says she started going to games three years ago after hearing about how fun they are.

"They just love their fans and to be part of something, especially after COVID and to be part of something greater than yourself was really rewarding," Fox said. "You feel like you're winning with them. Genuinely. Like you're excited. You get goosebumps. You feel the disappointments with them, and they really let you in in a piece of their heart. And it's very rewarding as an adult to just be around a bunch of young women that are just incredibly talented and excited about life."

The 14th seeded SDSU women’s basketball team takes on 3rd seeded LSU Saturday at 7:15 P.M.