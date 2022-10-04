Give Now
Understanding the science of human connection during a time of intense polarization

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published October 4, 2022 at 5:03 PM PDT

A new book by Stanford psychology Professor Geoffrey Cohen examines how human belonging plays a role in mental and physical health, and how it can help lead to a society based on inclusiveness and human connection.

"Belonging: The Science of Creating Connection and Bridging Divides" explores the importance of human connectedness during an era of intense polarization and isolation for many, something the author refers to as a "crisis of belonging."

"Belonging is a core human need that we've evolved to be exquisitely attuned to," Cohen said. "One of the most important things for our survival as a species was working together to solve common problems."

Cohen spoke with KPBS Midday Edition about how simple acts of respect and politeness can have significant impacts on feelings of belonging. He also notes how a lack of connectedness can have equally negative results.

"Research suggests that when people feel disconnected, when they don't have some port in the shore, they become vulnerable to extremist propaganda and hate," Cohen said.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
