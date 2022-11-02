Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

An algorithm may be to blame for the rise in rent

By Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition,  Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host
Published November 2, 2022 at 3:43 PM PDT
A for rent sign in front of a cottage in San Diego, Ca., Oct. 30, 2018.
KPBS Staff
A for rent sign in front of a cottage in San Diego, Ca., Oct. 30, 2018.

A rent-pricing software used by some of the nation's biggest property managers may have been aiding the steady rise in rent prices across the country in recent years.

YieldStar, an algorithm developed by Texas-based tech firm RealPage, helps landlords set prices for their listings — often higher than the market rate.

The top ten largest property managers in the country utilize the software, including Greystar, which has listings in San Diego.

Heather Vogell, a reporter at ProPublica who is currently investigating the rental housing market, published an investigation into RealPage in October.

"Experts say RealPage and its clients invite scrutiny from antitrust enforcers for several reasons, including their use of private data on what competitors charge in rent. In particular, RealPage’s creation of work groups that meet privately and include landlords who are otherwise rivals could be a red flag of potential collusion," she wrote. "At a minimum, critics said the software’s algorithm may be artificially inflating rents and stifling competition.

Shortly after publishing her investigation, a group of renters — including a San Diego resident — filed a class action lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Diego against a number of the nation's property managers. The suit said that by using RealPage's YieldStar algorithm, these property groups formed a cartel "to artificially inflate the prices of multi-family residential real estate in the United States above competitive levels" in violation of federal law.

Vogell joined Midday Edition on Wednesday with more.

Housing
Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
