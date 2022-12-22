Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
KPBS Midday Edition

Yes, 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Beth Accomando / Arts & Culture Reporter,  Neiko Will
Published December 22, 2022 at 1:12 PM PST
Die Hard.jpg
20th Century Fox
Bruce Willis in the classic Christmas action film "Die Hard" (1988).

Holiday film fare tends toward the sentimental. And many viewers seek out that kind of emotional charge this time of year. But some prefer the charge of, say, a well-placed block of C-4.

"Die Hard" takes place at Christmastime. The holiday plays a key role in the plot. There are Christmas decorations, a Christmas tree and Christmas music. According to Cinema Junkie and KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando, these elements qualify "Die Hard" as a Christmas movie. But, she said, many other action movies qualify, too.

Compiling a list of the top 12 (for the 12 Days of Christmas) has been a yearly bonding project between Beth and her son, Tony. They have a tradition of watching the top two movies on their list every Christmas. The list changes every year, as they tweak their criteria and add new releases.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Beth joined Midday Edition Thursday to talk (and sing) about what makes a solid holiday action movie, and what films made her and her son's list this year.

Beth and Tony's 2022 top 12 Christmas action movies

1. "Die Hard"

2. "Lethal Weapon"

3. "The Long Kiss Goodnight"

4. "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang"

5. "Violent Night"

6. "Fat Man"

7. "Riders of Justice"

8. "Dark Angel" (aka "I Come in Peace")

9. "Gremlins"

10. "Rocky IV"

11. "Filth"

12. "A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas"

Tags

KPBS Midday Edition FilmPop Culture
Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
See stories by Jade Hindmon
What do you want to hear hosts Jade Hindmon and Maureen Cavanaugh talk about on Midday?

Beth Accomando
I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; seeing how pop culture reflects social issues; and providing a context for art and entertainment.
See stories by Beth Accomando
What do you wonder about that you’d like us to investigate?

More News