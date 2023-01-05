Give Now
Old Central Library to begin sheltering people experiencing homelessness

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:27 PM PST
The old Central Library in San Diego may go to a new use, Feb. 22., 2016.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
The old Central Library is pictured, Feb. 22., 2016.

After years of being stuck in bureaucratic limbo, the old Central Library in Downtown San Diego is expected begin operating as temporary shelter to people experiencing homelessness by mid-January.

The shelter will be able to temporarily house up to 26 people. It will be operated by the National Alliance on Mental Illness San Diego.

Efforts to repurpose the long-shuttered building have been held up by a century-old deed restriction. The property had been vacant for a decade.

Voice of San Diego reporter Lisa Halverstadt joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on the latest developments.

Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host.
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition".
