Old Central Library to begin sheltering people experiencing homelessness
After years of being stuck in bureaucratic limbo, the old Central Library in Downtown San Diego is expected begin operating as temporary shelter to people experiencing homelessness by mid-January.
The shelter will be able to temporarily house up to 26 people. It will be operated by the National Alliance on Mental Illness San Diego.
Efforts to repurpose the long-shuttered building have been held up by a century-old deed restriction. The property had been vacant for a decade.
Voice of San Diego reporter Lisa Halverstadt joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on the latest developments.