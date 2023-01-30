Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

Change in towing policy coming to San Diego

By Jade Hindmon / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Neiko Will
Published January 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM PST
A San Diego police car parked in downtown San Diego, Oct. 24, 2018.
Susan Murphy
A San Diego police car parked in downtown San Diego, Oct. 24, 2018.

The city of San Diego plans to change it's policy around vehicle towing. Specifically, car owners in San Diego will not be towed for late registrations fees, or for having more than five unpaid parking tickets.

Councilmember Stephen Whitburn is spearheading the policy change. He said towing the cars of people who already cannot afford their registration fees, or pay their parking tickets, are being plunged deeper into debt when their cars are towed. And, Whitburn said, if they cannot pay to get their car out of the tow yard, "It's sold to the highest bidder."

The change comes after the city audited the policy last year. The council is still working out the details. Whitburn said the policy does not just negatively affect low-income and other vulnerable people in San Diego, it also hurts the city.

"On an annual basis, the city loses $1.5 million through this program," Whitburn said.

Whitburn joined Midday Edition on Monday to talk about how the city's towing policy will change.

Jade Hindmon
Jade Hindmon is KPBS Midday Edition co-host. Prior to making San Diego home, Jade worked in markets across the Southeast and Midwest, building a network of sources to tell the stories of people in each community. She worked as a multimedia journalist and anchor at WRTV in Indianapolis. While there, she launched “The Weekend Edition of Good Morning Indiana” and generated breaking news content for both broadcast and digital platforms. Prior to Indianapolis, she was an anchor and multimedia journalist at FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. As part of that Emmy Award winning team, she covered elections, landed exclusive interviews, and interviewed presidential candidates. Jade also had the opportunity to cover international news and was able to travel to South Africa during the 2010 World Cup. Jade is a three-time Emmy nominee, a National Association of Black Journalists Salute to Excellence Finalist, and the recipient of a South Carolina Associated Press Award. She is a proud graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.
