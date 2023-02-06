New book tells life story of Black Civil War hero in 'The Sergeant'

The life of Nicholas Said reads like the screenplay for a blockbuster film.

Said (pronounced Sa-eed) was born the son of Barca Gana, a legendary general in the Kingdom of Borno which is in an area that is now part of Nigeria. After his father's death he was sent to boarding school where he learned Arabic, Turkish and Persian languages. While on a hunting excursion with schoolmates, Said was kidnapped and taken to Libya to perform forced labor.

Said eventually earned his freedom and made his way to Europe and later the United States. He was the first African-born soldier to enlist in the Union Army and rose to the rank of sergeant during the Civil War. Later he became one of the first Black voting registrars in the U.S.

San Diego journalist Dean Calbreath first learned Said's story while researching the history of Muslims in the United States as a reporter working for The San Diego Union-Tribune in the aftermath of 9/11. His book, "The Sergeant: The Incredible Life of Nicholas Said," took more than a decade to complete.

The book is primarily based on Said's own descriptions of his life. He wrote a memoir that was published by the "Atlantic" in 1867 and an autobiography that was published in 1874. Calbreath's research also uncovered newspaper articles, letters, speeches, military records and other documents to support Said's story.

Calbreath joined KPBS Midday Edition on Monday to talk about Said's fascinating life and why he wanted to write his story.

To celebrate the book's release, he is hosting a launch party on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Veterans Museum at Balboa Park beginning at 6:30 p.m.

