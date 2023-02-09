Give Now
KPBS Midday Edition

Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego

By Harrison Patiño / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published February 9, 2023 at 3:40 PM PST
Courtesy of Sydney Costales
Chef Quinnton Austin is pictured at Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in this undated photo.

One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture.

That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks.

His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.

For the month of February, Austin debuted a menu at Louisiana Purchase with dishes named after historically Black colleges and universities, including "Grambling Pork Belly Jambalaya and "Dillard Short Rib and Shrimp Linguini." 

In addition to his work in the kitchen, Austin is also the founder of Bad Boyz of Culinary, an advocacy group that helps local Black chefs pursue their careers in the culinary industry.

Chef Q, as he's known, spoke to Midday Edition on Thursday about food, his culinary journey and what brought him to San Diego.

Harrison Patiño
Harrison Patiño is a producer for "KPBS Midday Edition". His primary roles include story development, and is involved in the audio production and coordination of interview subjects. Prior to joining KPBS, Harrison held various positions at Hawaii Public Radio within its news and music departments. While pursuing a double major in journalism and classics at The University of Hawaii at Manoa, Harrison worked at the school's student-run radio station, KTUH. After graduating, Harrison served as a community advisor for the University of Hawaii at Manoa's Student Media Board.
Black History Month
Stories celebrating the rich Black culture, art and history found in San Diego and nationally.
