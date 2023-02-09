Local chef brings the flavor of New Orleans to San Diego

One way to honor Black History Month is by celebrating Black culture.

That's something San Diego Chef Quinnton Austin does every day in the food he cooks.

His restaurants, Louisiana Purchase in North Park and Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Oceanside, take diners on culinary trips to New Orleans and the creole and cajun food Austin grew up with.

For the month of February, Austin debuted a menu at Louisiana Purchase with dishes named after historically Black colleges and universities, including "Grambling Pork Belly Jambalaya and "Dillard Short Rib and Shrimp Linguini."

In addition to his work in the kitchen, Austin is also the founder of Bad Boyz of Culinary, an advocacy group that helps local Black chefs pursue their careers in the culinary industry.

Chef Q, as he's known, spoke to Midday Edition on Thursday about food, his culinary journey and what brought him to San Diego.

