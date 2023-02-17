Mobile crisis responders look back on two years of county mental health work

It's been two years since San Diego County debuted its Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT). Providers behind these units said they have learned a lot in that time.

The groups of mental health experts and care providers offer specialized assistance to people experiencing mental health difficulties across the county.

Breawna Lane, an administrator for Telecare MCRT which operates the countywide program, said that the key in providing effective care is providing people with help before their condition worsens and escalates.

"As a society we really think of these people (as being) on the extreme edges, and trying to take a more proactive and stepping in when people are escalating to that point, to avoid hospitalization, is the best way to support people," Lane said.

Since the program began, the teams have responded to nearly 3,600 calls.

Lane and Mary Woods, the regional director of operations for MCRT, joined Midday Edition on Thursday with more on the county's efforts to address mental health crises.