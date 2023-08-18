Camp Pendleton Marine killed during live-fire training Thursday night
A Camp Pendleton Marine was killed Thursday night during live-fire training at the base, the Marines said Friday.
The Marine was attending the School of Infantry-West when he was killed.
An investigation into the incident is underway. No further details are available at this time.
Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry is the first stop for many Marines after completing boot camp in San Diego.
