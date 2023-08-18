Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

Camp Pendleton Marine killed during live-fire training Thursday night

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published August 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM PDT
The main gate of Camp Pendleton Marine Base is shown in this undated photo.
Lenny Ignelzi
/
AP
The main gate of Camp Pendleton Marine Base is shown in this undated photo.

A Camp Pendleton Marine was killed Thursday night during live-fire training at the base, the Marines said Friday.

The Marine was attending the School of Infantry-West when he was killed.

An investigation into the incident is underway. No further details are available at this time.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Camp Pendleton's School of Infantry is the first stop for many Marines after completing boot camp in San Diego.

A sign near the MV-22B Osprey crash site in Glamis, California, reads "Danger. Military Training In Progres. Do Not Enter," June 8, 2022.
Local
US Military: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert
The Associated Press
The MV-22 Osprey belonged to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing based at Camp Pendleton. It went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training.

Military
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer
More News