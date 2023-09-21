San Diego Miramar air show takes off Friday

The skies over Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will roar this weekend with the return of the Miramar Air Show — rebranded for 2023 as "America's Air Show."

It's the largest military air show in the country, according to the Marine Corps. It will feature military aircraft from almost every branch and include civilian aerobatic performances.

Col. Marty Bedell, the base commander, said he expects more than 100,000 people to visit the base over the weekend. The show — with its airborne performers, display aircraft and vendors — takes an entire year to plan, he said.

"This is a big event," Bedell said. "We are planning for next year starting last week."

The Navy's Blue Angels flight team headlines the event with its precision wingtip-to-wingtip flying.

Cmdr. Alex Armatas, the Blue Angels commanding officer and lead pilot, said honing the skills needed for their performance begins months before air show season each spring.

"We start out every season in early November," he said. "It's a lot of fun. It's certainly different from being out in the fleet."

In addition to the Blue Angels, spectators can expect to see demonstrations from Air Force F-16s, Marine F-35Bs and several Marine Corps helicopters. A Cold War-era Air Force U-2 spy plane — still in service — will also make a rare appearance this weekend.

The Marines recommend bringing water and sunscreen. More information about the air show, including what items are prohibited, is available online at miramarairshow.com.