Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Military

San Diego Miramar air show takes off Friday

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Contributors: Roland Lizarondo / Video Journalist
Published September 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM PDT

The skies over Marine Corps Air Station Miramar will roar this weekend with the return of the Miramar Air Show — rebranded for 2023 as "America's Air Show."

It's the largest military air show in the country, according to the Marine Corps. It will feature military aircraft from almost every branch and include civilian aerobatic performances.

Col. Marty Bedell, the base commander, said he expects more than 100,000 people to visit the base over the weekend. The show — with its airborne performers, display aircraft and vendors — takes an entire year to plan, he said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

"This is a big event," Bedell said. "We are planning for next year starting last week."

The Navy's Blue Angels flight team headlines the event with its precision wingtip-to-wingtip flying.

Cmdr. Alex Armatas, the Blue Angels commanding officer and lead pilot, said honing the skills needed for their performance begins months before air show season each spring.

"We start out every season in early November," he said. "It's a lot of fun. It's certainly different from being out in the fleet."

In addition to the Blue Angels, spectators can expect to see demonstrations from Air Force F-16s, Marine F-35Bs and several Marine Corps helicopters. A Cold War-era Air Force U-2 spy plane — still in service — will also make a rare appearance this weekend.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The Marines recommend bringing water and sunscreen. More information about the air show, including what items are prohibited, is available online at miramarairshow.com.

Military
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
See stories by Andrew Dyer
More News