Military

USS Boxer resumes deployment after months of repairs

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published July 18, 2024 at 4:03 PM PDT
The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) steams in the Pacific Ocean July 12, 2024. Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.
Cpl. Amelia Kang
/
U.S. Marine Corps
The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) steams in the Pacific Ocean July 12, 2024.

The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer is again heading west on a deployment with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit after three months of repairs to its rudder.

The ship was seen this week refueling in San Diego Bay with its flight deck filled with Marine aircraft. It left Tuesday.

San Diego-based Expeditionary Strike Group 3 confirmed the ship resumed its deployment in a statement Thursday.

"Following a successful operational test of its rudders, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) departed San Diego for a deployment in July 2024," said Navy spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Chloe Morgan. "Elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are embarked aboard Boxer for the deployment."

The Boxer first left San Diego in April for deployment but damage to one of its rudders forced the ship to turn around and return.

Photo of the aft and port side sections of the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Boxer taken from the pier at Naval Base San Diego on Aug. 2, 2023.
Military
Andrew Dyer

On July 3, the ship went to sea to test its repaired rudder. Those tests, the Navy said, were successful.

Other Marines from the 15th MEU have been deployed for most of the year on the San Diego-based amphibious ships USS Somerset and USS Harpers Ferry.

It's the Boxer's first deployment since 2019. The ship began a two-year, $250 million overhaul and refit in 2020. When it came out of the shipyard in 2022 it went to sea for a short amount of time but had engine problems.

It would remain pier side at Naval Base San Diego for more than a year afterward.

Navy investigations into issues on the Boxer found problems with contractors in the shipyard led to bad parts being installed. The replacement parts were also defective, the investigation found.

More issues surfaced in 2023 when members of the ship's engineering department rotated one of the ship's propeller shafts without any lubricating oil.

Military
Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
