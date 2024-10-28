Coast Guard relieves commander, senior enlisted leader of San Diego sector

The commander and senior enlisted leader of Coast Guard Sector San Diego were relieved of their positions Friday, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

According to the Coast Guard, the sector commander — Capt. James Spitler — and the senior enlisted leader — Master Chief Michael Dioquino — were removed following an investigation due to a loss of confidence.

"Loss of confidence" is used by the military to justify the removal of leaders for all manner of causes.

"The Coast Guard is committed to a service culture that ensures every member has a safe and supportive workplace, where they are free from harm and feel respected and empowered," the statement said.

The investigation is still ongoing and cannot yet be released publicly, a Coast Guard spokesperson told KPBS on Monday.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego includes more than 900 Coast Guardsmen. Its broad mission in San Diego includes search and rescue, law enforcement, and marine safety inspections.