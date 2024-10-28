Give Now
Coast Guard relieves commander, senior enlisted leader of San Diego sector

By Andrew Dyer / Military and Veteran Affairs Reporter
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:32 PM PDT
Late last week, the Coast Guard relieved two senior leaders in San Diego. KPBS military and veterans reporter Andrew Dyer says it could be some time before the reason’s made public.

The commander and senior enlisted leader of Coast Guard Sector San Diego were relieved of their positions Friday, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

According to the Coast Guard, the sector commander — Capt. James Spitler — and the senior enlisted leader — Master Chief Michael Dioquino — were removed following an investigation due to a loss of confidence.

"Loss of confidence" is used by the military to justify the removal of leaders for all manner of causes.

"The Coast Guard is committed to a service culture that ensures every member has a safe and supportive workplace, where they are free from harm and feel respected and empowered," the statement said.

The investigation is still ongoing and cannot yet be released publicly, a Coast Guard spokesperson told KPBS on Monday.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego includes more than 900 Coast Guardsmen. Its broad mission in San Diego includes search and rescue, law enforcement, and marine safety inspections.

Andrew Dyer
I cover the military and veterans affairs at KPBS. As a veteran who enlisted in the Navy after 9/11, I understand the challenges service members and veterans face because I’ve faced them, too. I’m looking to tell the stories of our local sailors, Marines and veterans and hold government entities accountable when they fail military and veteran families.
