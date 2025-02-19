Have changes in the DoD or VA affected you?

The first weeks of the second Donald Trump Administration brought a whirlwind of changes to military and veterans organizations throughout San Diego.

Executive orders targeting diversity and LGBTQ+ service members and veterans bring a seismic shift in the way leadership speaks to and handles its diverse workforce.

Issues with a new $65 billion Tricare contract cause headaches for service members’ access to mental health care.

And steep layoffs across the federal government, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, threaten to impact San Diego’s veterans community of almost 200,000 people.

We want to know what these issues look like for you. What does the cancellation of a Black History Month observance look like on the mess decks of an amphib? How does a VA clinician treat a trans veteran when you’ve been told you can not recognize more than two genders? What are base commanders doing to prepare for the impacts of the changing climate as the Pentagon scrubs planning resources from its website? How does a Veterans Service Organization ask for grants without sacrificing its commitment to diversity and inclusion?

Have these changes affected the cultural climate of your platoon, shop or work center?

If you, your family or friends have been affected by any of these changes, we’d like to talk to you about it.