Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

National

Former deputy California attorney general disbarred following child porn conviction

By City News Service
Published October 16, 2023 at 3:39 PM PDT
A photo of the sign outside the Edward J. Schwartz U.S. Courthouse in downtown San Diego, taken on Sep. 22, 2022.
Erik Andersen
/
KPBS
A photo of the sign outside the Edward J. Schwartz U.S. Courthouse in downtown San Diego, taken on Sep. 22, 2022.

Raymond Liddy — a former deputy state attorney general and a son of central Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy — has been disbarred nearly four years after his conviction in San Diego for possessing child pornography, the State Bar of California announced Monday.

Liddy, a resident of Coronado, was convicted following a bench trial and sentenced in 2020 to five years of probation.

He was found to be in possession of sexually explicit images depicting prepubescent girls that were found on a seized external hard drive and thumb drives, according to court documents.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Downtown San Diego federal building on Aug. 13, 2018.
KPBS Evening Edition
RELATED: Ex-California prosecutor, son of key Watergate figure, sentenced to five years probation for possessing child porn
City News Service
Raymond Liddy — a former deputy attorney general and a son of central Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy — was sentenced Wednesday in San Diego federal court to five years of probation for possessing child pornography at his Coronado home.

The investigation into Liddy began in January 2017, based on tips sent from an internet service provider to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The activity was eventually tracked to Liddy's home, where he was arrested in July 2017.

Liddy is a former Marine whose prosecutorial career largely dealt with civil cases regarding fraud.

His disbarment was effective Sunday, according to a statement form the State Bar of California.

Liddy's father, a lawyer and FBI agent, was convicted of burglary, conspiracy and other charges in the Watergate scandal.

The elder Liddy — the chief operative in President Richard Nixon's White House "plumbers" unit that organized and directed the burglary of the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate building in 1972 — served more than four years in federal prison for those crimes, which also included refusing to testify to the Senate committee investigating the Watergate scandal.

Tags

National San Diego
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar
This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda or altar, where you can submit a memory celebrating a loved one who has passed away. KPBS will publish the altar with all of the submissions on Oct. 28 to begin a weeklong celebration.
Submit your memory
More News