See some of the most terrifying and dramatic pictures of California wildfire devastation

Two of the largest fires burning -- the Eaton fire in Altadena and Pasadena, and the coastal Palisades fire --remain largely uncontained ahead of windier conditions expected to move.

Aerial firefighters have laid down fire retardant over the mountains, painting the peaks in red lines. Crews from other states, Mexico and Canada have joined in the firefighting effort.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said more than 14,000 personnel are involved in the effort to control the fires.

We take a look at the most dramatic and terrifying photos of the California wildfire devastation.

Etienne Laurent/AP Tuesday, Jan. 7: A firefighter battles the advancing Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Etienne Laurent/AP Tuesday, Jan. 7: A woman cries as flames advance in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP Tuesday, Jan. 7: A firefighter jumps over a fence while fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP Tuesday, Jan. 7: The Palisades Fire engulfs homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles

Ethan Swope/AP Tuesday, Jan. 7: A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire.

Ethan Swope/AP Tuesday, Jan. 7: A resident of a senior center is evacuated as the Eaton Fire approaches in Altadena, Calif.

Damian Dovarganes/AP Wednesday, Jan. 8: A man walks his bike among the ruins left behind by the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP Wednesday, Jan. 8: Fire-damaged vehicles are lined up at a dealership after the Eaton Fire swept through Altadena, Calif.

Ethan Swope/AP Wednesday, Jan. 8: Megan Mantia, left, and her boyfriend, Thomas, return to Mantia's fire-damaged home after the Eaton Fire swept through Altadena, Calif.

Ethan Swope/AP Wednesday, Jan. 8: Residents are evacuated from a senior living facility as the Eaton Fire approaches Altadena, Calif.

Jae C. Hong/AP Thursday, Jan. 9: A person walks amid the destruction left by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP Thursday, Jan. 9: Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles.

Ethan Swope/AP Thursday, Jan. 9: Water is dropped by helicopter on the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles.

Jae C. Hong/AP Saturday, Jan. 11: A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles.

Eric Thayer/AP Saturday, Jan. 11: Firefighters stand in a fire-ravaged zone while battling the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles.

John Locher/AP

Saturday, Jan. 11: Oliver Braren wipes his eyes as he takes a moment from sifting through the fire-ravaged home of Kaegan Baron's mother in Los Angeles.

John Locher/AP Saturday, Jan. 11: Kaegan Baron sits amid the rubble of her mother's home, which was destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Saturday, Jan. 11: Ella Venne, front, holds a cup she found in the remains of her family's home destroyed by the Eaton Fire as she searches with Glendale Fire Department Capt. Chris Jernegan, left, and his wife, Alison,in Altadena, Calif.

Richard Vogel/AP Saturday, Jan. 11: Smoke from the Palisades Fire rises over a ridge as seen from the Encino section of Los Angeles.

Noah Berger/AP Sunday, Jan. 12: The sun rises behind a home destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades community of Los Angeles.