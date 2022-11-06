Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
International

Iran acknowledges sending military drones to Russia before the invasion of Ukraine

By Jason Beaubien
Published November 6, 2022 at 4:57 AM PST

Iran has acknowledged providing military drones to Russia for the first time, though they claim the shipments were sent before the invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 NPR

International
Jason Beaubien
Jason Beaubien is a Peabody award-winning journalist. He's filed stories from more than 60 countries around the world. His reporting tends to focus on issues in lower-income countries. Often his reports highlight inequities, injustices and abuses of power. He also regularly writes about natural disasters, wars and human conflict. Over the last two decades he's covered hurricanes in the Caribbean, typhoons in the Philippines, multiple earthquakes in Haiti, the Arab Spring, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the drug war in Mexico.
Voter Hub - Newsletters promo
Get ready to vote
Get general information about the election, news coverage, explainers on key races and propositions, an interactive ballot guide, results on election day and more.
Launch →
More News