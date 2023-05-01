Give Now
Here are all the best looks from the Met Gala 2023

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published May 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM PDT
Dua Lipa
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dua Lipa

In New York City, the first Monday night in May means the Met Gala — the megawatt party and fashion soiree that raises money for New York's famed Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year's event celebrates the opening of a new show at the museum's Costume Institute: "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."Lagerfeld, one of the most looming presences in fashion for many decades, was the creative director for both Fendi and Chanel (respectively from 1965 and 1983 until his death in 2019) as well as his own eponymous line.

This year's hosts are actress Penélope Cruz, an ambassador for Chanel since 2018, as well as actress Michaela Coel, tennis star Roger Federer, singer Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue and global chief content officer for the fashion magazine's parent company, Conde Nast. Tickets, which were available by invitation only, cost $50,000 each, with tables available beginning at $300,000.

This year's guests have been asked to dress "in honor of Karl": a wide-ranging dictum, considering that over the decades Lagerfeld also designed for Chloé, Balmain and Patou.

Ironically, Lagerfeld was not a fan of putting fashion behind glass in museum displays; the exhibition's curator, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue last year that the designer often said, "'Fashion is not art—fashion belongs on the street, on women's bodies, on men's bodies.'"

Michaela Coel
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Michaela Coel
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Roger Federer and Mirka Federer
Penélope Cruz
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Penélope Cruz
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy
Halle Bailey
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Halle Bailey
Brian Tyree Henry
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Brian Tyree Henry
Jessica Chastain
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jessica Chastain
Anok Yai
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Anok Yai
David Byrne
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
David Byrne
Anitta
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Anitta
Quinta Brunson
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin
Doja Cat
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Doja Cat
Naomi Campbell
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Naomi Campbell
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Ice Spice
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ice Spice
Karlie Kloss
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Karlie Kloss
Julia Garner
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Julia Garner
Amanda Seyfried
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Amanda Seyfried
Yara Shahidi
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Olivia Wilde
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Olivia Wilde
Ashley Graham
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ashley Graham
Gustav Witzoe
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Gustav Witzoe
Maude Apatow
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Maude Apatow
He Cong
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
He Cong
Ariana DeBose
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose
Kelsey Asbille Chow
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Kelsey Asbille Chow
Tyler Mitchell
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Tyler Mitchell
Phoebe Bridgers
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Phoebe Bridgers
Quannah Chasinghorse
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Quannah Chasinghorse
Gisele Bündchen
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld
Gisele Bündchen
Liu Wen
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Liu Wen
Emily Ratajkowski
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Imaan Hammam
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Imaan Hammam
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Leon Lai Yi
Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Leon Lai Yi
Emma Chamberlain
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Emma Chamberlain
Chloe Fineman
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Chloe Fineman
La La Anthony
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
La La Anthony

Grace Widyatmadja photo edited this piece.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a correspondent on NPR's Culture desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including the trial and conviction of former R&B superstar R. Kelly; backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; and gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards.
