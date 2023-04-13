DOT to announce funding for Palm Avenue bridge project

A $24 million grant will be announced Thursday for a bridge project in San Diego as part of the federal Infrastructure Law's Bridge Investment Program.

Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Andrew Rogers will visit San Diego on Thursday to announce the funding for the San Diego bridge project, a 50-year-old Palm Avenue overcrossing, a key connector for the Otay-Mesa-Nestor community and only a few miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The announcement will follow the opening of the new West Mission Bay Drive Bridge, which is expected to be attended by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration's grants of nearly $300 million for nine bridge projects in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be announcing the grants at the Arland D. Williams Jr. Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C.

"When bridges have to close for repairs -- or worse, begin to fail -- it can cut off access to an entire community, adding hours to commutes, costing money for local businesses, and delaying first responders from getting to an emergency," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "The grant awards we're announcing today are helping communities of all sizes modernize their bridges so that school buses, delivery trucks, ambulances, and commuters can get where they need to go quickly and safely."

The bridge project in San Diego is expected to reduce traffic delays and improve freight movement, and reduce maintenance costs. An estimated 38,160 vehicles per day use the bridge. It is estimated to create over $30 million in benefits from reduced congestion and traffic delays, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Transportation.