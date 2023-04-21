Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Politics

San Diego lawmaker announces bill to address racism in high school sports

By Jacob Aere / General Assignment Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published April 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM PDT
A San Diego lawmaker is taking action to try to address racism in high school sports. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says it’s a response to incidents at San Diego County games that grabbed the national spotlight.

High school sports bring out lots of big emotions, both on the court and in the stands.

Sometimes they bring out the ugly side of people, including racist comments and actions.

Lincoln High School in Southeast San Diego felt this issue first-hand less than two years ago.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“We've been trained to accept it, and that's not okay," Lincoln football coach David Dunn said. "There's no place for racism in sports or anything else.”

Lincoln High School football players on the field in this undated photo provided by the San Diego Unified School District.
Education
San Diego Football Team Sanctioned Over Racist Postings
The Associated Press

The school was on the receiving end of racially charged messaging on T-shirts and social media posts by some Cathedral Catholic High School students in 2021.

“When we have to prepare our kids to potentially face racial comments — being stepped on, being spat at, being antagonized, being called out of their name during a contest in certain areas of the city — that's a whole other ballgame,” Dunn said.

Around the same time in 2021, a tortilla-throwing incident targeted at a mostly Latino team from Escondido’s Orange Glen High School rocked the local high school sports scene. It eventually led to sanctions against Coronado High School.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Local community groups hold a news briefing regarding an alleged racist incident at an Orange Glen and Coronado High basketball game in front of Coronado High School. June 22, 2021.
Race & Social Justice
CIF Probing 'Racist' Tortilla Throwing at San Diego-Area HS Basketball Game
City News Service

Assemblymember Akilah Weber, D-San Diego, is looking to change those types of scenarios with Assembly Bill 1327, which is sponsored by the California-Hawaii NAACP.

“This bill ensures that these incidents are reported and tracked, and the public and legislature are made aware of these every time they occur,” she said.

The bill would require the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) to work alongside community organizations and develop a standardized incident form to track racial discrimination or harassment that occurs at high school sporting games or events.

The CIF would also have to post results annually on its website.

Lincoln High School football players on the field in this undated photo provided by the San Diego Unified School District.
Local
Lincoln High football coach stands by decision to forfeit Cathedral game
Cristina Kim

Lincoln basketball coach Jeff Harper-Harris said these types of incidents frequently happen, on and off the court.

“I got four basketball players in the car. I get pulled over because the officer says it looks like we're casing the neighborhood — there's robberies,” he said, describing an incident before a game in La Jolla. “Now that incident with our kids in the car turned over to the basketball game.”

He said the racism he and his players endure affects their play and causes psychological trauma.

Local community groups hold a news briefing after tortillas were thrown Orange Glen High School basketball players during a championship game at Coronado High School, June 22, 2021.
KPBS Midday Edition
Coronado School Board Fires Basketball Coach Following Tortilla-Throwing Incident
City News Service

“My end-game is for my kids to be able to play at Lincoln High School and go play La Jolla, go up north of 805, play a basketball game that has nothing to do with race,” Harper-Harris said. “You win, you lose, you walk out of there — you still shake hands.”

The bill will also require the CIF to report to the appropriate policy committees of the Legislature and the governor on its evaluation and accountability activities undertaken every three years.

AB 1327 is set for a hearing in the Assembly Education Committee on Wednesday, April 26. It would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024, if it makes it through the legislative process and is signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Tags

Politics Sports
Jacob Aere
As a general assignment reporter, I report on a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County including business, health, arts & culture and politics.
See stories by Jacob Aere
What are issues affecting San Diego's most vulnerable?

More News