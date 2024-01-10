What questions do you have about participating in the upcoming primary election?

In the upcoming weeks, there will be significant attention on California’s primary election, scheduled for March 5 (also known as Super Tuesday), along with growing anticipation for the November general election. Registered voters will get a chance to hold elected officials accountable at the ballot box with their vote.

In San Diego County, voters will start getting information on the election by the end of January, while some candidates are already out on the campaign trail trying to secure votes.

Important dates Jan. 25: Voter information pamphlets go out to registered voters

Voter information pamphlets go out to registered voters Feb 3: Ballots go out to registered voters

Ballots go out to registered voters Feb 5: Early voting begins at the registrar's office: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting begins at the registrar's office: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb 6: Official ballot drop boxes open through March 5

Official ballot drop boxes open through March 5 Feb. 20: Voter registration deadline. (You can still conditionally register and vote by visiting the registrar's office or any vote center through March 5.)

Voter registration deadline. (You can still conditionally register and vote by visiting the registrar's office or any vote center through March 5.) Feb. 24: Select vote centers and the registrar’s office open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4

Select vote centers and the registrar’s office open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4 March 2: All vote centers open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4

All vote centers open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4 March 5: Last day to vote! All vote centers, ballot drop boxes, and the Registrar's office are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Last day to vote! All vote centers, ballot drop boxes, and the Registrar's office are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 4: Deadline to certify the election Source: San Diego Registrar of Voters

But how well do elected officials and candidates understand the concerns and challenges of the public? Some voters feel elected officials are moving in the right direction while others don’t. And these days, it seems more and more people experience challenges with housing, the cost of living and mental health.

What about you? What hardships are you facing? What is the media not covering enough? What should candidates in the upcoming election know about you, your concerns and the issues that are important to you?

Do you plan to vote? If so, what will you be thinking about as you fill out your ballot for this primary election?

Help cover what matters to you this election by submitting the form below.