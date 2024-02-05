Primary Election 2024: San Diego City Council races

Closer look

Garcia is also a member of the San Diego Association of Realtors and a member of the Kensington/Talmadge Business Association.

Why he says he should replace Elo-Rivera

Garcia said local politics matter to him because, as a representative, he would be able influence "the things that we see every day, day in and day out." He said currently, the city council lacks leadership in District 9

“They're not really listening to the planning groups, they're not listening to the associations, they're not really listening to the community here in District 9. And I plan to change that. And I want to represent District 9 and have an effect on the things that I see day in and day out. And that's why I'm running for city council.”

Homelessness

Garcia said enforcing the camping ban is crucial, but long-term collaboration with the county, state and federal entities is vital.

“We have a policy of enablement as opposed to empowerment, meaning that the streets should not be an option when it comes to people being unhoused. We need to take that away as an option. Shelter or temporary shelter, or what some people might call triage, is the fastest way to get people off the street. And then from there, we can be able to find long-term solutions."

Strategic planning for larger shelters with consolidated services is necessary amid an impending deficit and potential recession, he said.

"One of the things that city council isn't really talking about, they're starting to talk about it, is the deficit that's coming up, and on top of that, the potential of a recession, which is only going to exacerbate the deficit that we currently face.”

Housing

Garcia said SB 10 has good intentions but the wrong approach.

"I'm all for building more and making it easier, but I think we need to do it more strategic, more responsibly, because, quite frankly, in many of these neighborhoods, we don't have the parking or the infrastructure to handle some of the things that SB 10 would have brought to San Diego and parts of District 9," he said.

He also proposes incentives for affordable ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units), like property tax breaks.

"For example, if somebody builds an ADU for $250,000, what we could do is we can exempt that from their property tax so they don't pay for that additional property tax. They would get it as long as they agree to rent it at affordable rates. So it's an incentive to the homeowner, not these big builders or developers, and it adds more housing,” he said.

Tension on the city council

Garcia said as an independent, he prioritizes voters over party allegiance. He said even with ideological differences, every voice should be heard.

"That's a big problem that I think Sean (Elo-Rivera) has, because even in District 9, he's really alienating a lot of neighborhoods here by not showing up to meetings or just being dismissive of their concerns.”

Cost of energy

Garcia said he aims to replace SDG&E with a local public utility. He said San Diegans pay the country's highest utility rates.

“And the reason we pay that is because not of the generation of the electricity, but the transmission of the electricity. So by localizing that and really incentivizing people to go solar as opposed to what the California Public Utility Commission is doing, which is killing solar.”

