Primary Election 204 quiz: Where do local candidates stand on issues that matter to you?

The March 5 primary election is right around the corner. Do you know who you're voting for?

If not, scroll down to play an interactive quiz that will help you find out where local candidates stand on issues that matter to you. Answer four multiple-choice questions covering topics from law enforcement to housing.

Once you've completed the quiz, you can explore which candidates answered similarly to you. KPBS also asked candidates additional questions specific to the position they're running for; you can read them at the end.

Candidates answered with a "yes", "no" or "other," and a short explanation for each answer.

The following races are included in this quiz: San Diego City Council, Chula Vista City Council and San Diego Mayor.

Editor's Note: A few candidates did not respond to KPBS' questions.