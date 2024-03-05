Live results: 2024 Primary Election - Assembly District 80

Live Results

Democratic incumbent David Alvarez took an early lead Tuesday night over his Republican challenger Michael Williams in the primary election for California’s 80th Assembly District.

The contest was a show of strength for Alvarez, but it was little more than a dress rehearsal for the November election. He and Williams will face off again in the general election.

Counting the ballots According to the County Registrar of Voters, the first returns available around 8 p.m. on Election night only include mail-in ballots and vote center ballots received before Election Day. After that, results on election night will include only the vote center ballots cast on March 5. The Registrar continues to count remaining ballots and post returns until the election is certified on April 4.

Why it matters

The 80th District covers the southwestern corner of San Diego County and the nation as well, including National City, Chula Vista and Imperial Beach.

Incumbent David Alvarez was elected to the 80th Assembly District two years ago in a special election. Prior to that he served on the San Diego City Council.

His Republican challenger, Michael Williams, spent most of his career in the Navy, working in intelligence. Williams said he was recruited by the GOP to run in the district which is challenging for any Republican.



By the numbers

The 80th Assembly District is heavily Latino and Democratic. Democrats comprise 47% of registered voters, while Republicans are only 21%, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

Fundraising also favored the Democrat in this race.

Alvarez has $438,000, cash on hand and he has raised about $49,000 this year, up to the reporting deadline of Feb 17. Williams has only about $1,700 cash on hand.

Williams told KPBS he is focusing his fundraising efforts on the November election, not the primary.