Live results: 2024 Primary Election - State Assembly District 77

Live Results

Voters in California's 77th Assembly District have cast their ballots and incumbent Tasha Boerner has a commanding leading in early returns Tuesday.

In a distant second is Republican James Browne.

The district covers Carlsbad, Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar, coastal portions of the city of San Diego and Coronado.



Why it matters

The California State Assembly works alongside the State Senate to pass bills and the state budget, which are then sent to the governor. Some of their responsibilities include passing bills on public policy matters, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes, and responding to constituent concerns.

After years with a Republican in office, the district swung to Democrats in 2020 and has remained that way since then.



By the numbers

Boerner was the only candidate with significant campaign financing for this race. Her campaign spent over $170,000 between Jan. 1 and Feb. 17 of this year alone, according to campaign finance records .

The other two candidates, Browne and Democrat Henny Kupferstein had no financial fundraising or expenditures for the campaign.



Looking ahead

Official certification of the election can take weeks due to late-arriving mail ballots.

The vote for the primary election will be certified on April 4 and the top two vote getters will move on to the general election on Nov. 5.

Whoever wins the Assembly District 77 election on Nov. 5 will serve a two-year term.