Council to continue mega shelter lease discussion next week

The San Diego City Council will continue considering Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed 30-year lease for a 65,000-square-foot commercial building and its potential transformation into a massive homeless shelter and resource campus.

Gloria last week announced a tentative 30-year lease deal for Hope @ Vine at a cost of $1.95 per square foot with annual 3.5% rent increases and an estimated $12.5 million in facility maintenance costs over the term.

On Monday, the council voted to continue discussing the plan next Tuesday.

After Monday's hearing, Gloria issued this statement: "Today's hearing was an opportunity to get feedback from the City Council and the public on our Hope @ Vine proposal. My administration is happy to continue refining the current proposal, but Council members must provide specific negotiating points, which I am immediately requesting from them.

"San Diegans expect bold action on homelessness, which is what Hope @ Vine represents, and we must continue to address this crisis with the urgency and compassion that it demands."

The city's independent budget analyst — an independent office intended to review and publish reports on the mayor's budget moves — is urging the council to use caution in considering the deal, lest the city find itself mired in yet another bad real estate deal such as 101 Ash Street.

If the lease as proposed by Gloria is approved, the city will need to find $29.8 million annually in new revenue — no easy task for a city just one month removed from a budget process featuring stop-gap measures to avoid service cuts.

The mayor makes the case that if the deal is accepted, several advantages would kick in, including:

— 19 months of rent waived, $2.4 million in savings;

— $5 million unrestricted contribution from property owner;

— property owner responsible for mitigation of any potential hazards identified during renovation process;

— property is not available for purchase; however, San Diego has first right of refusal should landlord sell the property;

— if property is sold within five years, city would receive profits from sale amounting to 14% of net; and

— deal includes adjacent parcel of land that can serve "multiple uses including for additional shelter and services."

Under the proposal being presented to the council, the city would have authorization to spend up to $18 million to modernize and adapt the existing structure into a "transformative campus," with the ability to create separate shelters for distinct populations including seniors and families.

Site improvements call for a commercial kitchen, laundry facilities, dining areas, indoor and outdoor recreation areas, showers and restrooms. Proposed onsite services include job training, meals, housing navigation and behavioral health services with annual operating costs anticipated to be $26.4 million.

According to the Regional Task Force on Homelessness' most recent Point in Time Count, roughly 3,000 people remain unsheltered in the city of San Diego.