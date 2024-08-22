Election 2024: What questions do you have about participating in the upcoming general election?

Some big decisions await voters in November.

The race for the White House is in full force and Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are on the campaign trail, each claiming they are the best choice to guide the country forward.

Harris and Trump are also using every opportunity to share why the other is a bad choice and a threat to democracy.

Locally, voters around the county will also decide whether to support several tax measures including a countywide one. From the city of San Diego to Santee to Chula Vista, many cities have tax proposals that either continue previous tax increases or support new ones. There are also several bond measures being proposed. Voters will also elect dozens of local elected officials.

And that’s not all. There are several statewide proposals to be decided on, including a rent control measure, raising the state minimum wage, requiring certain health care providers to spend revenues on direct patient care among other measures.

With so much at stake, we’d like to hear from you. Which local, state or federal candidates present the best solutions to your concerns and which are not? Do you have any questions about what's on the ballot or the voting process? What other concerns do you have?