'Washington Post' won't endorse in White House race for first time since 1980s

Updated October 25, 2024 at 12:09 PM ET

Even though the presidential race between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remains neck and neck, The Washington Post has decided not to make a presidential endorsement for the first time in 36 years, the publisher and CEO announced Friday.

"We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," Will Lewis wrote.

The editorial page editor, David Shipley, told colleagues the news at a tense meeting prior to the announcement. The meeting was characterized by someone with direct knowledge of discussions on condition of anonymity to speak about internal matters.

Shipley told colleagues that the editorial board was told yesterday by management that there would not be an endorsement. He added that he "owns" this decision. The reason he cited was to create "independent space" where the newspaper does not tell people for whom to vote.

Colleagues were said to be "shocked" and uniformly negative. Post corporate spokespeople have not responded to multiple messages left by NPR on the subject.

A similar decision by Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong led this week to the resignations of the paper's editorials editor and two editorial board members. Soon-Shiong said that he had asked the editorial board to draft a "factual analysis" of Trump and Harris' policies and plans. In her resignation letter, editorials editor Mariel Garza said the decision made the paper look “craven and hypocritical,” given its past reporting and editorials on Trump.

The Post's investigative team has routinely reported on wrongdoing and allegations of illegality by former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, and his associates. The editorial board, which is operated apart from the newsroom, has repeatedly declared that Trump's actions in office and his rhetoric as a candidate have rendered him unfit for office.

It has especially focused on what he did in January 2021 to encourage his supporters to deny the formal certification of President Biden's election.

The possibility that the Post might withhold an endorsement was first reported by Oliver Darcy's newsletter Status. Even before Friday's announcement, the potential lack of an editorial drew consternation from journalists within the Post, who see it as a major American publication that needs to weigh in on the most pressing issue of the day.

Post owner Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder and one of the world's richest people, has major contracts before the federal government in his other business operations.

He brought in Lewis as publisher and CEO in January. Lewis arrived with significant conservative bonafides. He had held the same role at Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal; served as the editor of the London-based Telegraph, which is closely allied with the Tory party; and had been a consultant to Conservative Boris Johnson when Johnson was U.K. prime minister.

