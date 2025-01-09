New filing shows Fletcher spent over $878,000 in campaign funds to fight sexual harassment lawsuit

Former San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher has spent over $878,000 from his abandoned state Senate campaign to fight a sexual harassment lawsuit, according to his most recent campaign finance filings. The spending has reduced the campaign’s fund balance to zero.

This comes as Fletcher’s accuser has dismissed some of her most serious allegations against him, as the case winds its way toward a trial.



Why it matters

Former San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) spokesperson Grecia Figueroa filed a lawsuit against Fletcher in March of 2023, claiming he sexually harassed and assaulted her when he was chairman of the transit agency. Fletcher dropped out of the race for the state Senate seat in District 39 just days before the lawsuit was filed.

Since then, he resigned from MTS and the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Fletcher denies the allegations and has maintained his relationship with Figueroa was consensual.

KPBS previously reported on Fletcher spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to cover his legal bills. In September, following KPBS’ reporting, the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) announced it would investigate Fletcher’s use of campaign funds to pay for his defense in court.



Closer look

Between 2023 and 2024, Fletcher paid $305,000 to TencerSherman LLP and $573,220 to Fisher & Phillips LLP from his campaign coffers. Fletcher’s campaign has maintained that the expenditures are allowed under state election laws.

Meanwhile, Figueroa has dismissed her allegations of sexual assault and battery against Fletcher, though she is still pursuing her claims of sexual harassment and infliction of emotional distress. Figueroa stated she can revive the dropped allegations as the case proceeds.

“I am focusing on the long-term sexual harassment claims, which still stand, and I am ready for a jury trial,” Figueroa said in a statement.

Fletcher’s lawyers, however, are touting the development as a sign of their client’s innocence.

“You can easily assume Ms. Figueroa dismissed these claims from an acknowledgement that she cannot prove the allegations,” wrote attorney Sam G. Sherman in an emailed statement.