Politics

San Diego's congressional Democrats send letter opposing science funding cuts

By Amita Sharma / Investigative Reporter
Published February 12, 2025 at 1:29 PM PST
The Salk Institute is shown in this undated photo.
Milan Kovacevic
/
KPBS
The Salk Institute is shown in this undated photo.

San Diego's congressional Democrats are now speaking out about executive orders that could hinder local scientists. That’s weeks after the Trump administration suggested freezing federal funding and banning words that could threaten research.

Reps. Scott Peters, Sara Jacobs, Mike Levin and Juan Vargas signed a letter asking for funding cuts to be reinstated.

Why it matters

The Trump administration announced funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) that would deprive researchers in California of $800 million. A week later, Peters and other congressional lawmakers fired off a letter to NIH urging it to reconsider.

Whether the letter will be effective is unclear.

Peters said at least it gets lawmakers' opposition on the record. Local scientists have questioned whether Peters and his congressional colleagues are even fighting to safeguard their funding.

"We have the power of the purse, but the president signs off on it," Peters said. "He's not allowed to just change it on his own by fiat. So, we are fighting back. I can't tell you if I were a scientist that I wouldn't be worried, and I am worried.”

Peters said his power, though, is limited.

“Let's just remember that the United States of America elected Donald Trump to be the president," he said. "They elected a majority of people in the Senate and the House who apparently are not going to cross him, so we, you know, we're in a tough position here.”

By the numbers

Peters’ congressional district receives $1 billion in NIH funding a year, the most of any district in California.

It is home to four world-class research institutions: UC San Diego, Scripps Research, the Salk Institute and La Jolla Immunology. Their focus includes cancer treatments, drug discovery, vaccines and immune disorders.

The Trump Administration announced funding cuts to NIH that would deprive researchers in California of $800 million.

Looking ahead

In the end, Peters said he believes the courts will hold the Trump administration in check on spending cuts to science.

A federal judge has ordered the administration to delay NIH cuts, calling them flagrantly unlawful.

Politics Public Matters
Amita Sharma
As an investigative reporter for KPBS, I've helped expose political scandals and dug into intractable issues like sex trafficking. I've raised tough questions about how government treats foster kids. I've spotlighted the problem of pollution in poor neighborhoods. And I've chronicled corporate mistakes and how the public sometimes ends up paying for them.
