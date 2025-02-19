Are you feeling politically apathetic?

As news consumers and citizens are subjected to a constant deluge of news stories, with ever changing updates and breaking news alerts, many are reporting feeling apathy towards politics.

Fewer people are turning out to attend protests, or are engaging with their local governments on civic issues. This adds to an already existing epidemic of loneliness, causing people to be less engaged.

While local congressional representatives and leaders still report receiving a flood of phone calls from constituents, many others are less engaged.

If you were once politically active — attending protests, registering voters and showing up at community meetings — but have now retreated from activism, KPBS wants to know why.

What has caused you to withdraw? What would it take to get you involved again?