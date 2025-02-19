Give Now
Politics

Are you feeling politically apathetic?

By Amita Sharma / Investigative Reporter
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:29 PM PST
Crowds gather at the San Diego Civic Center in preparations for the Women's March, Jan. 21, 2017.
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Crowds gather at the San Diego Civic Center in preparations for the Women's March, Jan. 21, 2017.

As news consumers and citizens are subjected to a constant deluge of news stories, with ever changing updates and breaking news alerts, many are reporting feeling apathy towards politics.

Fewer people are turning out to attend protests, or are engaging with their local governments on civic issues. This adds to an already existing epidemic of loneliness, causing people to be less engaged.

While local congressional representatives and leaders still report receiving a flood of phone calls from constituents, many others are less engaged.

If you were once politically active — attending protests, registering voters and showing up at community meetings — but have now retreated from activism, KPBS wants to know why.

What has caused you to withdraw? What would it take to get you involved again?

Politics
As an investigative reporter for KPBS, I've helped expose political scandals and dug into intractable issues like sex trafficking. I've raised tough questions about how government treats foster kids. I've spotlighted the problem of pollution in poor neighborhoods. And I've chronicled corporate mistakes and how the public sometimes ends up paying for them.
