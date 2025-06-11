How Trump's military deployments impact democracy

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is condemning President Trump’s decision to deploy Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles without the state’s consent, calling the move a “downward spiral” for American democracy.

Over the weekend, protests erupted across Los Angeles following aggressive immigration enforcement actions. Federal agents operating in unmarked vans conducted workplace raids in the area, arresting more than 40 people. Witnesses say agents grabbed individuals indiscriminately in a Home Depot parking lot, prompting waves of outrage and public demonstrations.

Newsom said in a speech yesterday that law enforcement had the situation under control. He said on Saturday evening, President Trump ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to LA without Newsom’s consent.

“This is when the downward spiral began,” Newsom said. “He doubled down on his dangerous National Guard deployment by fanning the flames even harder. And the president, he did it on purpose.”

On Monday, Trump took the unprecedented step of deploying 700 Marines from Camp Pendleton, again without the state’s approval.

San Diego Congressman Mike Levin called the move presidential overreach with a goal of fear and intimidation.

"I think it's showing power through the use of our military, basically we're being shown the use of power as never before in recent American history," he said. "Our military, our Marines, our sailors, our soldiers, they don't deserve this kind of garbage. And putting them on the streets of major American cities as political props, which is effectively what is being done, is dangerous, and it's wrong."



Is the deployment legal?

Levin said key officials in the administration are dodgy on the legal basis for sending in the Marines. He said the Marines are subject to what’s called Posse Comitatus, meaning they can’t do any civilian law enforcement. Right now, the U.S. Northern Command is saying the Marines will join National Guard Troops to protect ICE agents.

"I’ve asked our military leaders, I’ve asked our liaison at the Navy, I’ve asked Secretary (of Defense) Hegseth, they’ve all punted," Levin said.

California has responded with legal action. Gov. Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit this week challenging both the National Guard and Marine deployments. They argue the federal government's actions infringe on state sovereignty and escalate tensions instead of easing them.

A federal judge declined to block the deployments immediately.



Will the lawsuit succeed?

Legal experts say the case could go either way. Former San Diego U.S. Attorney Carol Lam said California’s chances in prevailing in its lawsuit are a tossup. She said the Trump administration is using “exaggerated” language to justify the military action.

"Words like insurrection, incursion, invasion are being used to fit within existing federal statutes," Lam said. "They’re trying to make the case with these conclusory terms."

Broader political conflict

UC San Diego political scientist Thad Kousser said the incident is part of a longstanding power struggle between Trump and California’s Democratic leadership. But he warns that recent rhetoric, especially Trump’s suggestion that Gov. Newsom should be arrested, marks a dangerous turn.

“When you have a president calling up troops above a governor’s objections, deploying Marines with no clear mission, and then talking about arresting a sitting governor for nothing more than running for office, that moves us into authoritarian territory,” Kousser said.

Behind the raids

Congressman Levin believes the ICE raids that sparked the protests were driven by political motives. He said Trump aide Stephen Miller reportedly demanded that federal agents detain 3,000 migrants a day.

"Quotas are dangerous," Levin said. "Law enforcement starts reaching further and further to meet those numbers, and that’s when real injustices occur."