Mayor Gloria vetoes portions of City Council budget, keeps library and rec center hours

By Andrew Bowen / Metro Reporter
Published June 17, 2025 at 4:35 PM PDT
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has vetoed portions of the budget passed by the City Council last week. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen says Gloria wants to reign in spending.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Tuesday he would veto portions of the budget adopted by the City Council last week, while accepting other spending priorities including libraries and recreation centers.

Gloria also said he was adjusting the council's revenue assumptions downward by $3.55 million to be more realistic. Last week the council's independent budget analyst warned some of its revenue assumptions may not materialize.

The mayor's office said the council had added $19.2 million to the city's general fund obligations compared to the mayor's proposed budget, and that his line-item vetoes would reduce that spending by $4.91 million.

"As mayor, I cannot — in good conscience — allow a budget built on shaky assumptions to move forward," Gloria said in a video shared with the media. "Not when we're facing national economic uncertainty, global instability and real threats to the federal and state funding we rely on."

Among the council's spending priorities that Gloria agreed to keep are:

  • Monday hours at 16 branch libraries
  • Recreation center hours kept at current levels
  • Restroom services at beaches and Balboa Park kept at current levels
  • Beach fire pits

The council passed its preferred version of the budget 7-2. It can override Gloria's vetoes with six votes — an action it must take by June 26, according to the mayor's office.

City Council President Joe LaCava said the council would consider the budget vetoes next Monday, June 23.

"I urge them to accept this compromise — a budget that restores essential services without overcommitting the city's finances," Gloria said.

Andrew Bowen
I cover local government — a broad beat that includes housing, homelessness and infrastructure. I'm especially interested in the intersections of land use, transportation and climate change.
