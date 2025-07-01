San Diego celebrates 500 miles of roads resurfaced in fiscal year 2025

Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilman Stephen Whitburn on Tuesday joined city crews in Loma Portal to celebrate San Diego having paved around 500 miles of streets in the past fiscal year.

Fiscal year 2025 ended Monday, and the 500 miles paved represent around 8% of the city's 6,600-mile road network. The work included more than 340 miles of slurry seal resurfacing, more than 140 miles of asphalt overlay paving and 24 miles of mill and pave treatment.

"Fixing San Diego's streets has been a top priority of mine since day one — and even in the face of serious budget challenges, we're getting it done," Gloria said Tuesday at a slurry seal project at Locust Street. "Resurfacing 500 lane miles in a single year shows what's possible when we focus on delivering results for our residents.

"We're building safer, smoother streets in every part of San Diego, and we're not letting up."

Through the work of city crews, the city's pavement condition has improved by two points in the Pavement Condition Index score since the 2023 pavement condition assessment, rising from 63 to 65. In 2016, however, that score was a 71. The PCI scoring scale ranges from 0 (worst) to 100 (best).

The Fiscal Year 2026 budget will fund street repair to the tune of $83.1 million, making up an estimated 350 miles worth of pavement repair and resurfacing.

"Completing this many paving miles is a year-long process requiring hard work and careful planning from city staff and our resurfacing partners," transportation director Bethany Bezak said. "We appreciate the support from all of our San Diego communities and look forward to fixing and maintaining our streets in the new fiscal year."

According to the city, it treats roads using three different methods: surface seal, asphalt overlay and reconstruction. City engineers plan and design surface seal and asphalt overlay projects, applied to streets in good to poor condition, and city-hired contractors complete these projects. Transportation Department crews perform asphalt overlay and reconstruction on streets in poor to failed condition.