Public Safety

California Highway Patrol Oceanside office has a new commander

By City News Service
Published May 15, 2023 at 10:39 AM PDT
RickGouldingCHP 2.jpg
California Highway Patrol
Cmdr. Rick Goulding in an undated photo released by the California Highway Patrol.

The Oceanside Area of the California Highway Patrol welcomed a new commander, it was announced Monday.

Rick Goulding, who has worked with the CHP for nearly two decades, was introduced as the area's newest commander on May 2, according to the CHP.

Prior to being the new commander of the Oceanside Area, Goulding was assigned to the following CHP areas: Central Los Angeles, Arrowhead, San Bernardino, and Yuba-Sutter.

Before his newest role in Oceanside, Goulding served as a sergeant, lieutenant and commander and racked up nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience.

Goulding will now serve the North County of San Diego, which includes the following cities and neighborhoods: Oceanside, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Rancho Santa Fe, Vista, San Marcos, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Escondido, Valley Center and Pauma Valley.

''I look forward to building upon our strong relationships with our allied agencies, traffic safety stakeholders and community groups, in an effort to make the North San Diego County region a safe place to live, work and travel,'' Goulding said.

Public Safety Law EnforcementNorth County
