Public Safety

'Fast-moving' brush fire burns in Potrero

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published August 17, 2023 at 1:46 PM PDT
Updated August 17, 2023 at 3:06 PM PDT
A Cal Fire vehicle is shown in Ramona, Calif. on Aug. 10, 2023.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A Cal Fire vehicle is shown in Ramona, Calif. on Aug. 10, 2023.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fast-moving brush fire off Coyote Holler Road, about five miles north of Tecate in the Potrero community of southern San Diego County, according to Cal Fire.

An evacuation order has been issued, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Mountain Empire High School parking lot located at 3305 Buckman Springs Road in Pine Valley. A map of the evacuation area can be found here.

The fire started due to unknown reasons around 12:30 p.m.

As of 2:47 p.m. the fire has burned 100 acres and directly threatening structures in the area of Horizon View and Round Potrero Road, according to a tweet from Cal Fire.

Evacuated residents with animals, including livestock, can take them to the San Diego County animal shelter at 5821 Sweetwater Road in Bonita, according to the sheriff's department.

Follow the San Diego Sheriff's Twitter feed for the latest information.

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Before joining KPBS Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Prior to that he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
