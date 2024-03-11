Days after mountain lion spotted in downtown, one killed by vehical in rural Oceanside

A mountain lion was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a rural Oceanside roadway, authorities said Saturday.

The collision occurred around 7:25 p.m. Friday in the North River Road and Wilshire Road area near the South Morro Hills Agricultural Region, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The motorist was not identified.

"We cannot confirm, at this time, if this is the same mountain lion that was seen previously in the city over the past few days," police said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted and responded to examine the mountain lion.

No further information was immediately available.