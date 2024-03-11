Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Days after mountain lion spotted in downtown, one killed by vehical in rural Oceanside

Published March 11, 2024 at 11:43 AM PDT
A mountain lion caught on security camera wandering around Oceanside City Hall, March 5, 2024.
Oceanside Police Department
A mountain lion caught on security camera wandering around Oceanside City Hall, March 5, 2024.

A mountain lion was killed after being struck by a vehicle on a rural Oceanside roadway, authorities said Saturday.

The collision occurred around 7:25 p.m. Friday in the North River Road and Wilshire Road area near the South Morro Hills Agricultural Region, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The motorist was not identified.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
A mountain lion caught on security camera wandering around Oceanside City Hall, March 5, 2024.
Public Safety
Mountain lion sightings reported in Oceanside
City News Service

"We cannot confirm, at this time, if this is the same mountain lion that was seen previously in the city over the past few days," police said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was contacted and responded to examine the mountain lion.

No further information was immediately available.

Tags

Public Safety AnimalsNorth County
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News