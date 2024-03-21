San Diego Mayor appoints Scott Wahl as SDPD Chief

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced the appointment of Scott Wahl Thursday as the new chief of the San Diego Police Department.

Wahl, currently an assistant chief, will succeed David Nisleit, who will retire in June after 36 years of service.

Gloria made the announcement in a Thursday press conference at City Hall, accompanied by Nieslet; council members Jennifer Campbell, Joe LaCava and Marni von Wilpert; and COO Eric Dargan.

According to Gloria's office, the selection was made "following an extensive national search and interview process that included vetting by community and law enforcement leaders."

Gloria said Wahl shares his commitment "to ensure every San Diegan in every neighborhood is safe, while also bringing about the necessary changes to the department in order the build trust and meet our community's expectations of today," Gloria said in a statement.

He added that Wahl is a 25-year veteran of SDPD, and "is up to the job."

"That's why I am proud to appoint him as our next police chief," Gloria said. Wahl said he was honored by the trust Gloria put in him to lead the department. "I look forward to working collaboratively with him, the City Council and our community to ensure public safety and a better quality of life for all," Wahl said. "Together, we will build a department that is reflective of our city and worthy of your trust and collaboration."

Gloria's office said that Wahl's first priorities are "building trust and legitimacy among community members, reinvesting in leadership development for police employees, and streamlining the department's organizational model to improve efficiency and effectiveness."

A lifelong San Diego resident, Wahl is the son of a San Diego police officer. He and his wife Stephanie have four children.

Wahl currently handles special projects and legislative affairs, and is responsible for carrying out federal, state and local legislative changes.

He served as department spokesperson for three years, "boosting transparency and giving a voice to police initiatives in the community," according to Gloria's office. When Wahl was captain of SDPD's Northern Division, he worked with community groups to reduce gun violence and residential burglaries, the city reported.

The city said Wahl helped launch the department's Neighborhood Policing Division, which handles some of the city's most challenging issues such as homelessness, mental illness and drug addiction.

Gloria's office said he sent a memo to the City Council informing them of his appointment of Wahl. In accordance with Council Policy 300-08, the council is required to convene a "committee of the whole," at which the mayor will officially present his appointment, according to Gloria's office.

The policy allows the council to interview Wahl for the position and hear public comment, then vote on the appointment.