Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

San Diego City Council adds more road safety funding to city budget

By Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:55 PM PDT
Advocates hold photos of loved ones who were hit and killed while walking or biking. They rallied on Friday, May 31, to call for funding to fix the 15 deadliest intersections in San Diego.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Advocates hold photos of loved ones who were hit and killed while walking or biking. They rallied on Friday, May 31, to call for funding to fix the 15 deadliest intersections in San Diego.

The San Diego City Council approved a $5.8 billion revised city budget on Tuesday that includes $785,000 in additional funding for traffic safety improvements.

Road safety advocates are hopeful transportation officials will spend it on fixing the city’s 15 deadliest intersections for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We hope that the transportation department recognizes where that advocacy came from,” said Will Moore, policy counsel for Circulate San Diego. “I would hope that they would consider the tears of the survivors at those intersections as they prioritize where to spend those funds.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

According to the city’s Office of the Independent Budget Analyst, some of the improvements at the Fatal 15 are already earmarked for funding while others are still under consideration.

Council President Sean Elo-Rivera thanked advocates for sharing their funding priorities with city leaders.

“We’ve heard from spouses who’ve lost the loves of their lives to unnecessary traffic violence,” he said Tuesday. “We’ve heard from all parts of the city and all walks of life, and I think the common thread is love for community, love for their city and a deep belief that things can and should be better.”

Advocates say projects like high-visibility crosswalks, crosswalk countdowns and audible pedestrian signals would cost about $100,000 per intersection.

Tags

Public Safety TransportationSan Diego Government
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
See stories by Katie Anastas
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News