Fire in Torrey Pines area prompts evacuations
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more information becomes available.
A brush fire is prompting residential evacuations near the intersection of Carmel Valley and McGonigle roads in the Torrey Pines area, according to police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Law enforcement is conducting evacuations on Mango Drive, SDFD said on X.
The Del Mar Fairgrounds have been designated as a temporary evacuation point.
The fire first started around 10 a.m. Around noon, SDFD said on X that crews had stopped the fire at 1 acre. Then, around 3 p.m. the department said a hotspot outside the fire line reignited.