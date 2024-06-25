Fire in Torrey Pines area prompts evacuations

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

A brush fire is prompting residential evacuations near the intersection of Carmel Valley and McGonigle roads in the Torrey Pines area, according to police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Law enforcement is conducting evacuations on Mango Drive, SDFD said on X.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds have been designated as a temporary evacuation point.