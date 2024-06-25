Give Now
Public Safety

Fire in Torrey Pines area prompts evacuations

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published June 25, 2024 at 3:45 PM PDT
Updated June 25, 2024 at 4:10 PM PDT
A view from an ALERTCalifornia/UC San Diego camera shows smoke from a fire on June 25, 2024 near Carmel Valley and McGonigle roads in the Torrey Pines area.
ALERTCalifornia | UC San Diego
A view from an ALERTCalifornia/UC San Diego camera shows smoke from a fire on June 25, 2024 near Carmel Valley and McGonigle roads in the Torrey Pines area.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as more information becomes available.

A brush fire is prompting residential evacuations near the intersection of Carmel Valley and McGonigle roads in the Torrey Pines area, according to police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Law enforcement is conducting evacuations on Mango Drive, SDFD said on X.

The Del Mar Fairgrounds have been designated as a temporary evacuation point.

The fire first started around 10 a.m. Around noon, SDFD said on X that crews had stopped the fire at 1 acre. Then, around 3 p.m. the department said a hotspot outside the fire line reignited.

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
