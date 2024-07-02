McCain Fire in Jacumba chars 1,000 acres, prompts widespread evacuations

Flames engulfed a vehicle on Interstate 8 in the rural southeastern reaches of the San Diego area and is spreading today into adjacent brushy terrain, where it blackened hundreds of acres and prompted widespread evacuations.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, the fire burned 1,000 acres and was 5% contained, according to Cal Fire and the San Diego County Fire Department.

The blaze erupted about 3:30 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway, near McCain Valley Road in Jacumba, according to Cal Fire.

Over the next several hours, the blaze charred an estimate 714 open acres as firefighters battled the flames on the ground and aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters, the state agency reported.

The fire forced a closure of all westbound lanes on Interstate 8 west of Carrizo Gorge and led to evacuations of about 150 homes and De Anza Springs Resort, authorities said. The freeway lanes reopened at 10:20 p.m. Monday.

The Golden Acorn Casino at 1800 Golden Acorn Way on Campo is a designated shelter, according to the County of San Diego. Members from the American Red Cross are providing food and supplies, the county said.

A smoke advisory was issued over the southeast part of San Diego County, which includes east of Boulevard and north of Titus, according to the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District.

There were no reports of structural damage or injuries resulting from the fire, which had a potential of growing to upwards of 1,000 acres in size, according to Cal Fire.