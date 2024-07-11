Give Now
Public Safety

Sheriff implements new screening protocol for jail staff

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published July 11, 2024 at 12:29 PM PDT
A SDPD vehicle is seen outside the Central Jail. Feb. 26, 2024. San Diego, Calif.
Carlos Castillo
/
KPBS
A SDPD vehicle is seen outside the Central Jail. Feb. 26, 2024. San Diego, Calif.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez announced that all personnel assigned to county detention facilities, including contractors, will be screened for narcotics and contraband.

For the past two years, the Sheriff’s Department has rejected recommendations from the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) to screen employees for drugs.

CLERB recommended the policy change two years ago to help prevent drug smuggling by staff and lower overdose deaths of people in custody.

Paloma Serna holds up a sign of her daughter, Elisa Serna, who died in jail in 2019, during a rally outside the Vista Sheriff's Department on March 7, 2024.
Public Safety
RELATED: San Diego County to pay nearly $15M to Elisa Serna's family
The Associated Press

A 2022 report found that San Diego jails had the highest risk of overdose and accidental deaths among all similar-sized county jails in the state.

At the time, Interim Sheriff Anthony Ray rejected the policy recommendation, saying frequent body scanning posed a health risk and would hurt staff morale. He also said there was no evidence staff were smuggling drugs in.

San Diego County already body scans non-staff entering detention facilities.

In a statement Thursday, Martinez said the department’s data and investigations showed screening only the incarcerated population was the ideal approach, but now things have changed.

“As an organization, we focus our operational strategies on data and evidence-based solutions. Years of data and investigations told us our focus needed to be on the incarcerated population. We established systems that targeted those offenders. We have had enormous success with this approach. However, it is now time to add to those security measures with a contraband screening of all personnel, contractors, and professional visitors who enter our jails,” the statement reads.

CLERB’s new chair, MaryAnne Pintar, thanked Martinez for implementing the new policy.

“As CLERB's new chair, I thank Sheriff Martinez for hearing us and doing the hard work to build out and enact a plan to make every single person working in the jails subject to random, surprise contraband screenings. It will undoubtedly go a long way toward preventing overdoses, saving lives and sparing families the pain too many have suffered,” Pintar said.

KPBS Midday Edition
RELATED: The impact of in-custody deaths on loved ones
Jade Hindmon
Ashley Rusch
Elaine Alfaro

The Sheriff’s Department did not release specifics on where, when and how often screenings will occur, only that all sheriff’s personnel, contractors, volunteers and professional visitors will undergo a screening, including their belongings. A drug dog will all be present during the process, the department said.

Tags

Public Safety Law Enforcement
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
More News