Sheriff implements new screening protocol for jail staff

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez announced that all personnel assigned to county detention facilities, including contractors, will be screened for narcotics and contraband.

For the past two years, the Sheriff’s Department has rejected recommendations from the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) to screen employees for drugs.

CLERB recommended the policy change two years ago to help prevent drug smuggling by staff and lower overdose deaths of people in custody.

A 2022 report found that San Diego jails had the highest risk of overdose and accidental deaths among all similar-sized county jails in the state.

At the time, Interim Sheriff Anthony Ray rejected the policy recommendation, saying frequent body scanning posed a health risk and would hurt staff morale. He also said there was no evidence staff were smuggling drugs in .

San Diego County already body scans non-staff entering detention facilities.

In a statement Thursday, Martinez said the department’s data and investigations showed screening only the incarcerated population was the ideal approach, but now things have changed.

“As an organization, we focus our operational strategies on data and evidence-based solutions. Years of data and investigations told us our focus needed to be on the incarcerated population. We established systems that targeted those offenders. We have had enormous success with this approach. However, it is now time to add to those security measures with a contraband screening of all personnel, contractors, and professional visitors who enter our jails,” the statement reads.

CLERB’s new chair, MaryAnne Pintar, thanked Martinez for implementing the new policy.

“As CLERB's new chair, I thank Sheriff Martinez for hearing us and doing the hard work to build out and enact a plan to make every single person working in the jails subject to random, surprise contraband screenings. It will undoubtedly go a long way toward preventing overdoses, saving lives and sparing families the pain too many have suffered,” Pintar said.

The Sheriff’s Department did not release specifics on where, when and how often screenings will occur, only that all sheriff’s personnel, contractors, volunteers and professional visitors will undergo a screening, including their belongings. A drug dog will all be present during the process, the department said.