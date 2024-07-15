Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Dangerous surf predicted for San Diego coast starting Tuesday

By City News Service
Published July 15, 2024 at 2:30 PM PDT
A flag warning of strong rapids stands near beachgoers on San Elijo State Beach on July 15, 2024, Cardiff, Calif.
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
A flag warning of strong rapids stands near beachgoers on San Elijo State Beach on July 15, 2024, in San Diego, Calif.

Dangerous ocean swimming conditions and increased risk of rip currents in San Diego coastal areas are predicted for Tuesday morning through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.

At 1:04 a.m. Monday, the NWS issued a beach hazards statement for San Diego coastal areas in that time span.

Surf of four to six feet was expected, with sets up to seven feet Tuesday and Wednesday.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The highest surf will occur on southwest facing beaches in northern San Diego County, and dangerous rip currents are expected, according to the weather service.

Surf will begin to subside on Thursday, forecasters said.

The weather service recommended remaining out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Tags

Public Safety BeachesNorth County
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News