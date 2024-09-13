Arrest made in connection with pellet-gun assaults on gay bars in Hillcrest

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Details will be added as more information becomes available.

A man will be arraigned Friday afternoon in connection with drive-by gel pellet shootings in Hillcrest that allegedly targeted the LGBTQ+ community. Hernan Garduno Hernandez, 19, was booked into San Diego Central jail Wednesday afternoon.

Hernandez faces felony charges of assault and civil rights violations with a bail set at $30,000.

The most recent attacks happened between Sept. 2 and 8 near University Avenue and 10th Avenue. Police said there were at least four victims. None were seriously injured.

There were also similar assaults that occurred in the early-morning hours of May 18, mostly targeting gay bars in Hillcrest and North Park. The shootings, also involving a gel-pellet gun, were carried out by one or more occupants of a black late-model sedan.

SDPD reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in the May 18 alleged hate crimes, promising a reward of $2,000 if tips lead to an arrest.

Police and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office did not confirm whether Hernandez was a suspect in both the May and September shootings.