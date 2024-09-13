Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Arrest made in connection with pellet-gun assaults on gay bars in Hillcrest

By Lara McCaffrey / Web Producer,  Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter,  Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Contributors: City News Service
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:24 PM PDT
A San Diego Police car is parked in front of their union building, May 3, 2022.
Jacob Aere
A San Diego Police car is parked in front of their union building, May 3, 2022.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Details will be added as more information becomes available.

A man will be arraigned Friday afternoon in connection with drive-by gel pellet shootings in Hillcrest that allegedly targeted the LGBTQ+ community. Hernan Garduno Hernandez, 19, was booked into San Diego Central jail Wednesday afternoon.

Hernandez faces felony charges of assault and civil rights violations with a bail set at $30,000.

The most recent attacks happened between Sept. 2 and 8 near University Avenue and 10th Avenue. Police said there were at least four victims. None were seriously injured.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

There were also similar assaults that occurred in the early-morning hours of May 18, mostly targeting gay bars in Hillcrest and North Park. The shootings, also involving a gel-pellet gun, were carried out by one or more occupants of a black late-model sedan.

SDPD reached out to the public Tuesday for help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in the May 18 alleged hate crimes, promising a reward of $2,000 if tips lead to an arrest.

Police and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office did not confirm whether Hernandez was a suspect in both the May and September shootings.

The San Diego Police Department installed additional surveillance cameras and license-plate readers in Hillcrest ahead of this year’s Pride parade, citing an increase in hate crimes.

Tags

Public Safety LGBTQ+Law Enforcement
Lara McCaffrey
As web producer, Lara McCaffrey is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Lara worked as a freelance journalist for San Diego CityBeat, HerMoney, OK Whatever, Out There podcast and more. She also interned for Psychology Today and reached millions of readers as a senior content creator at digital media company 101 Network. Lara has a master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and a bachelor's in political science from University of California, San Diego.
See stories by Lara McCaffrey
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
See stories by Katie Anastas
Melissa Mae
As a freelance reporter, I cover a wide variety of stories. One day I may cover the current COVID-19 situation and the next day my story may be about a San Diego landmark. With a background in sports broadcasting, any time I get to cover a sports story is an added bonus! I love covering stories about the place I am lucky enough to call home, San Diego.
See stories by Melissa Mae
What issues need to be exposed in your community?

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News