Son of former county GOP chairman jailed on weapons charge

The son of the former chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County was arrested Thursday and charged with felony possession of an assault weapon, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

Victor Krvaric, 24, was booked into the San Diego Central Jail with a $25,000 bail.

Tony Krvaric, his father, led the county Republican Party for 14 years. He stepped down in 2020.

Victor Krvaric made news in 2022 when his application to join a hate group was leaked online by activists.

Krvaric was a Marine Reservist at the time. While investigating his alleged extremist ties, Marine officials found evidence of other misconduct and he was administratively separated, the Corps said at the time.

Krvaric is due to be arraigned Monday.