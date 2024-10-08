Oceanside Police advising public of recent attacks on homeless individuals

Oceanside Police have put out a public safety advisory after a string of attacks targeting homeless people. Two men were killed and a third was injured.

The first attack happened on Sept. 18. A male victim suffered stab wounds near Coast Highway and the San Luis Rey Riverbed, but survived the attack.

On Oct. 5 officers responded to a report of deceased male near the railroad tracks along Oceanside Boulevard and Coast Highway. The 65-year-old victim suffered blunt force trauma.

The next day, officers located a deceased male in the area of the San Luis Rey Riverbed west of the Interstate 5 freeway. The 60-year-old man also suffered blunt force trauma.

Police are not releasing any other information about the victims.

Police say the attacks all happened within two miles of each other, but they’re not sure if they are related.

Oceanside police chief Kedrick Sadler said they don’t have any suspects right now.

"In response to these recent attacks, the Oceanside Police Department has increased their patrol throughout the city, where unhoused individuals frequent," he said. "Officers from our homeless outreach team will also be contacting individuals on foot in the areas to advise them of the recent attacks and provide them with resources."

The Oceanside Police department is asking the public to contact their investigation division with any information.

The department's homeless outreach team will be advising unhoused people to stay vigilant, travel and sleep in numbers and offering resources for available shelter.